Video Shows Stolen SUV Crashing Through Deli, Nearly Striking Pregnant Clerk

A pregnant woman and three other people escaped serious injuries after an SUV that police say was stolen crashed through a Philadelphia deli. NBC10's Drew Smith shows surveillance videos of the crash from inside and outside the deli and speaks with a pregnant woman about her close call.

Surveillance video shows an SUV that police say was stolen, crashing through a Philadelphia deli and nearly striking a pregnant clerk.



In the video, 19-year-old Genesis Dejada Torres, who is 5-months pregnant, and a co-worker are seen sitting behind the counter of the Frankford Deli at Frankford Avenue and Tioga Street around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Suddenly, a 2017 Nissan Pathfinder crashed through the wall, causing shelves of merchandise to rain on top of them.



Miraculously, Torres and three other people in the store escaped serious injury. Torres told NBC10 her unborn baby was not harmed.

"Really crazy though," she said. "I was so nervous yesterday. Like what the heck happened here?"

Torres said she had sat up at just the right time and avoided a more serious injury.

"If she had been sitting down closer [to the counter] it could have pushed her onto the register," co-worker Israel Maldonado told NBC10.



Police say an 18-year-old man was behind the wheel of the Pathfinder, which was reported stolen in Philadelphia Monday. The suspect was allegedly driving about 100 mph northbound on Frankford Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into several other cars before slamming into the deli.

The driver was arrested at the scene, but police are still searching for other suspects who may have also been inside the stolen vehicle.

As police continue to investigate, Torres is thankful both she and her baby are okay.

"It's like I won the lottery," she said.

Workers say the deli will likely be closed for several more days as they continue to make repairs.

