Senate Intelligence Committee Subpoenas Michael Flynn for Russia-Related Documents | NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's first year as president

Senate Intelligence Committee Subpoenas Michael Flynn for Russia-Related Documents

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates appeared before a Senate panel investigating Russian interference on the 2016 presidential election, testifying that Michael Flynn was susceptible to blackmail by Russia.

    (Published Monday, May 8, 2017)

    The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on Wednesday issued a subpoena to former national security adviser Michael Flynn for Russia-related documents.

    The subpoena was announced in a news release from Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), committee chairman, and Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), vice chairman.

    Lawmakers Suggest Former Trump Aide Flynn Broke US Law

    [NATL] Lawmakers Suggest Former Trump Aide Flynn Broke US Law

     President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, appeared to violate federal law when he failed to seek permission or inform the U.S. government about accepting tens of thousands of dollars from Russian organizations after a trip there in 2015, leaders of a House oversight committee said Tuesday

    (Published Tuesday, April 25, 2017)

    "The subpoena requests documents relevant to the Committee’s investigation into Russian interference with the 2016 election," the release said. "The Committee first requested these documents in an April 28, 2017 letter to Lieutenant General Flynn, but he declined, through counsel, to cooperate with the Committee’s request.

    On Monday, former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates told senators that Flynn's misstatements about his contacts with Russia's ambassador to the U.S. raised concerns that Flynn could be targeted for blackmail. Yates also cited the possibility that Flynn could have broken federal law by operating as a paid foreign agent for the Turkish client without U.S. government permission.

    Flynn Was Warned About Accepting Foreign Payments in 2014

    [NATL] Flynn Was Warned About Accepting Foreign Payments in 2014

    President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn was warned by the military in 2014 not to accept foreign payments without prior approval, according to documents released on Thursday by Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., the ranking member of the House oversight committee. Separate letters released Thursday show no evidence that Flynn ever sought that approval.

    (Published Thursday, April 27, 2017)
    Published 15 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices