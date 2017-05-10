Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates appeared before a Senate panel investigating Russian interference on the 2016 presidential election, testifying that Michael Flynn was susceptible to blackmail by Russia.

The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on Wednesday issued a subpoena to former national security adviser Michael Flynn for Russia-related documents.

The subpoena was announced in a news release from Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), committee chairman, and Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), vice chairman.

"The subpoena requests documents relevant to the Committee’s investigation into Russian interference with the 2016 election," the release said. "The Committee first requested these documents in an April 28, 2017 letter to Lieutenant General Flynn, but he declined, through counsel, to cooperate with the Committee’s request.

On Monday, former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates told senators that Flynn's misstatements about his contacts with Russia's ambassador to the U.S. raised concerns that Flynn could be targeted for blackmail. Yates also cited the possibility that Flynn could have broken federal law by operating as a paid foreign agent for the Turkish client without U.S. government permission.



