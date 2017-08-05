10 Injured During 'Severe Turbulence' Aboard AA Flight to Pa.

The FAA is investigating after 10 people were injured during severe turbulence on a flight from Athens to Philadelphia Saturday.

Ten people were injured after an American Airlines flight from Athens, Greece, experienced "severe turbulence" prior to landing at Philadelphia International Airport Saturday.

Three passengers and seven crew members were taken to the hospital upon landing, American Airlines said in a statement. The fasten seatbelt sign was on at the time of the turbulence, according to the airline.



American Airlines flight 759 from Athens to Philadelphia landed safely at 3:10 p.m. after the FAA said the crew reported the turbulence while flying over the North Atlantic Ocean.

"We are taking care of our passengers and our crew members at this time and want to thank our team members for keeping our passengers safe," the statement read.

There was no word on the severity of injuries suffered, but American Airlines reported those going to the hospital were transported "for evaluation."

In 2016, there were a total of 44 injuries reported during turbulence. Thirty-three of the injuries were to passengers and 11 were to crew members, according to the FAA.