3 Dead, 9 Shot at Fort Lauderdale Airport

A gunman opened fire at Fort Lauderdale / Hollywood International Airport Friday afternoon, killing at least three people before being taken into custody, law enforcement sources told NBC News.

At least nine people in total were shot, sources said earlier.

The shooting occurred at the baggage claim inside Terminal 2. Aerial footage showed a crowd of people gathered outside on the tarmac.

Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer, who was traveling from the airport, tweeted about the incident:

I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

Check back for more on this developing story. Details can change.