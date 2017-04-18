A son with a history of mental issues killed his mother and stabbed his father in New Jersey, law enforcement sources say. Tracie Strahan reports.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene in Bridgewater at around 10 p.m. Officials dragged her body outside as the suspect barricaded himself inside, according to police.

Police cordoned off an area of Washington Valley Road as the suspect refused to come out, police said.

Authorities were eventually able to get the father out of the house and to the hospital, officials said.

Police were able to talk the suspect out of the home and apprehend him a couple hours later, authorities said.

Officials later tweeted out that “all is safe.”

The condition of the father was not immediately known and the Somerset County Prosecutor is investigating.

The reason why the son stabbed both his parents is still unclear.

