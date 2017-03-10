Boston St. Patrick’s Parade Planners to Meet on Gay Veterans Ban

The group responsible for planning Boston's St. Patrick's Day parade is holding an emergency meeting to reconsider their decision to ban a gay veterans group.

OutVets has participated in the parade for the last two years, but the group’s Executive Director Bryan Bishop says he was told the group was barred this year because they broke parade rules by carrying a rainbow banner.

Attorney Chester Darling, who previously fought against the group participating, argues, "The symbols and activities associated with that community do not belong in the parade."

The South Boston Allied War Veterans Council, which organizes the parade, and representatives of OutVets also met on Wednesday. According to an OutVets member, the discussions with parade organizers are progressing well and final decision is expected on Friday.

Ed Flynn, a South Boston Allied War Veterans Council member who voted to allow the gay veterans' group to march is the only member of the organization to speak publicly on the issue.

He commented, "I remain hopeful that my colleagues on the council will correct this situation and join me in voting for inclusion."

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh also spoke out on the issue, vowing not to march if the group is not allowed to participate. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker also said he would decline to march and several companies announced they would drop their sponsorship of the parade if OutVets is barred from participating in the parade.