TSA Issues Warning Over Terrorist Truck Ramming Attacks

Truck owners and truck rental agencies are being warned to remain "vigilant" about an uptick in "ramming attacks" by terrorists who use vehicles to kill, NBC News reported.

An unclassified Transportation Security Administration report obtained by NBC News warns owners, operators and rental agencies to protect themselves from theft. Areas where large numbers of people congregate, such as parades or entertainment venues, are particularly vulnerable locations, according to a study of the attacks.

American Tourist Describes France Truck Attack

American Kayla Repan describes what she saw during the attack in Nice, France. Repan is from Boca Raton, Florida, and was visiting France with her fiancee. The two heard sounds that they thought were fireworks. When they realized people were running, they ran, too, eventually finding refuge in a restaurant. (Published Friday, July 15, 2016)

The report says that in the past three years, at least 173 people have been killed and more than 700 wounded in 17 ramming attacks worldwide. Thirteen of those attacks resulted in fatalities.

Vehicle owners are urged to report theft or other suspicious activities, such as attempts to reinforce the front of the vehicle with metal plates, immediately, the report says.