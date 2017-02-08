The tattoo-covered sex offender sought by U.S. Marshals has been found in D.C.

Matthew Stager, 45, was released from a federal prison in Virginia on Tuesday. He was required to report to a transitional center in Texas but never showed up, U.S. Marshals said in a statement.

D.C. police officers saw him walking down a street near the D.C. Superior Court about 4 p.m. Wednesday and took him into custody.

Stager has black tattoos on his entire face, including a flower and a peace sign on his right cheek. His mugshot shows his light-colored hair and beard in small braids.

Stager -- who has used the aliases Jesse Crew and Moon Black -- has a history of mental health concerns and drug abuse, U.S. Marshals said.

Officials previously said it was possible Stager was in the Hampton Roads area, but he has known connections to multiple states across the country.

According to the Texas sex offender registry, Stager was convicted of taking indecent liberties with a 15-year-old girl.

He is being held in D.C. and will be transferred to Richmond to face escape charges.