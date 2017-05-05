Teen Charged in Shooting Death of Chicago Officer's Son

The 19-year-old son of a Chicago police officer was killed in a shooting on the city's South Side early Sunday. NBC5's Ash-Har Quraishi reports. (Published Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016)

A teen has been charged in the killing of a Chicago police officer's son, who was fatally shot last summer on the city's South Side, just hours before family members said he was scheduled to return to college.

Anthony Moore, 18, was charged in the murder of 19-year-old Arshell Edward Dennis, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted Friday morning.

"We promised we'd never stop & we didn't," he wrote.

Dennis was fatally shot on Aug. 14 while sitting with another man in front of his family's home in the 2900 block of West 82nd Street in Chicago's Wrightwood neighborhood. Police say a suspect approached the pair around 12:04 a.m. and opened fire, authorities said, striking Dennis in the chest.

The 20-year-old man sitting with Dennis was critically injured in the shooting, according to police.

Both men were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where Dennis was pronounced dead.

Family members said Dennis, who was known as Trey, graduated from Urban Prep Academy in 2014. He was home visiting his mother, who had been sick, before starting his junior year studying journalism at St. John's University in New York. He was scheduled to fly to New York City later that day to return to school.

Dennis' father, Arshell Dennis Sr., "dedicated his life to make this city safer, and his son Arshell was a good kid, making his parents proud and studying for a promising future as a journalist," Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said at the time.

"It's a deep loss," Dennis' grandfather said. "It hurts and I wish some of this senseless killing would stop."