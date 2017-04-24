This Cat's Showdown With Rattler is Your Monday Motivation | NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

This Cat's Showdown With Rattler is Your Monday Motivation

A rattler and a feline cross paths in Texas and police issue a warning

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Laguna Vista PD/Facebook
    Meet the "fearless Laguna Vista cat"

    Police in South Texas say a recent close call should serve as a warning for residents to keep a watchful eye out for snakes.

    Photo credit: Laguna Vista PD/Facebook

    The Laguna Vista Police Department, near South Padre Island, posted photos on Facebook showing a large rattlesnake catching some sun on a busy walking trail. Officers were able to relocate the rattler to a safe spot away from walkers, and one particularly brave cat.

    "Generally, rattlesnakes emerge from hibernation in March or April, or when the average daytime temperatures reach and remain about 60F and higher," the post read. They're most active when temperatures reach into the 90s.

    Top News: Macron, Le Pen Win First Round of France ElectionsTop News: Macron, Le Pen Win First Round of France Elections

    Published 39 minutes ago | Updated 28 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices