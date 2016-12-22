Dashing All the Way: USPS Braces for Busiest Delivery Day

A custom license plate has landed an Alabama Santa on the naughty list. Dave Reid, also known as Santa, was baffled when the license plate he'd displayed on his SUV for six years was suddenly deemed offensive when he tried to renew it this year. The tag read "HO HO" and was on a specialty wildlife plate featuring a deer. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016)

Expecting a package today? You're not alone — the U.S. Postal Service expects Thursday to be its busiest day for deliveries all year.

Thirty million packages are expected to be dropped off at homes and offices around the country, according to the USPS's projections. That's roughly one package per every 10 people in the United States, and it doesn't account for packages delivered by UPS, FedEx and other shippers.

The busiest projected delivery day comes three days after what USPS estimated would be its busiest mailing and shipping day.

It all caps off an exceptionally busy holiday period for the nation's post offices.

About 16 billion cards, letters and packages were projected to be delivered throughout the holiday season, which stretches from Thanksgiving to New Year's Eve. That includes 750 million packages, up 12 percent from 2015.

And it's not too late to get a package delivered before Christmas — the last day the USPS recommends you can ship packages by to make sure they arrive by Saturday is Friday, though you'll have to use the Priority Mail Express service.