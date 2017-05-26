A man in Port St. Lucie, Florida, was seen on camera deflating a bounce house filled with kids during a party at his neighbor's house. It's unclear if the man will face any charges.

A Florida family was left with quite the deflated feeling after a neighbor was caught on video pulling the plug on a bounce house at a birthday party for a young child.

Police released footage from outside a Port St. Lucie home on Sunday showing a man walk into the backyard, unplugging the attraction then walking back across the street.

Nearly a dozen kids between the ages of 2 and 3 were inside as the house started to fall on them. All were rescued by parents and adults.

"Chaos. Absolute chaos," the birthday girl's godfather, Glenn Hunt, told NBC’s "Today" show. "Some of the kids were crying. One of them actually was kind of traumatized by the incident. Another one when he was being removed, his leg got a little injured."

Police believe the man was trying to pull the plug to a DJ booth at the party instead of the bounce house. The man was identified, but police say he was uncooperative and has hired a lawyer.

It was not clear if he would face any charges.