President Donald Trump will round out his first week in the White House on Saturday with phone calls to the leaders of Russia, Germany, and France, according to White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, NBC News reported.

That means Trump will be living out his campaign trail prediction that he may have to "deal with" German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who Trump called his favorite world leader and the woman he accused of "ruining Germany."

How the two will work together remains a point of intrigue considering how Trump spoke about Merkel during his campaign. The then-candidate repeatedly lambasted the German chancellor for allowing refugees from war-torn regions into Germany, blaming her for what Trump described as the ruin of her country and using her policy as a jumping off point for his own anti-refugee proposals.