Trump Donates His First Salary to National Parks Service

White House press secretary Sean Spicer (R) gave Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke (L) the first quarter check of US President Donald Trump's salary which he donated to the National Park Service. Tyrone Brandyburg (C), Harpers Ferry National Historical Park Superindendant, was also present during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 3, 2017.

President Donald Trump donated his first salary to the National Parks Service, NBC News reported.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke was presented the president’s first quarter salary—which totaled $78,333—at the beginning of Monday’s White House Press Briefing. The check included "every penny the president received from the first quarter" since his Jan. 20 inauguration, said press secretary Sean Spicer.

Though the donation makes good on the administration’s promise that the president would donate his salary, not all people were pleased.

Sierra Club Executive Director Michael Brune called the donation a "publicity stunt," and said it’s a "sad consolation prize" as the president’s budget proposes a 12 percent cut to the Interior Department.