Trump Retweets User Calling Him a Fascist, New CNN Attack Meme
Trump Retweets User Calling Him a Fascist, New CNN Attack Meme

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment

    Trump Retweets User Calling Him a Fascist, New CNN Attack Meme
    Twitter Screenshot
    This screenshot shows President Donald Trump's Twitter account, @realDonaldTrump, at 7:04 a.m. ET, after it retweeted a post showing the "Trump Train" hitting a CNN reporter and a critic calling him a fascist.

    President Donald Trump retweeted a pair of inflammatory tweets Tuesday morning before deleting them about 20 minutes later: one in which a user called the president a fascist and another in which a train bearing Trump's name hits a person tagged as CNN, NBC News reported.

    Both tweets were sent in response to a "Fox & Friends" tweet, already retweeted by the president, reporting that Trump is considering a pardon for former Maricopa County, Arizona, Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

    @MikeHolden42 replied, "He's a fascist, so no unsual," quickly drawing hundreds of retweets. The other tweet was sent by @SLandinSoCal, and came with the caption, "Fake news can't stop the Trump Train." The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

    Trump was criticized in early July for retweeting an edited video showing him wrestling a figure with the CNN logo superimposed on top, and the violent imagery in @SLandinSoCal's post comes days after a counter-protester was killed at a white supremacist rally when a car drove into a crowd.

