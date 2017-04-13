Demonstrators Carried Out of Trump Tower by New York Police

A group of protesters chanting 'no raids, no walls," were forcibly removed from Trump Tower Thursday, with at least five protesters having to be carried out by police.

Around 25 people were arrested while protesting the president's immigration policy at Trump Tower Thursday, police say.

At least five people were carried out of the building by police after being cuffed with plastic ties, News 4 cameras captured. More demonstrators were arrested inside.

About 50 people with the activist group "Rise and Resist" had gone into the tower to protest Trump's stance on immigration, according to protester Ray Black.

Demonstrators held three banners over the public atrium, each reading: "No bans," "No wall" and "No raids." They also chanted, "No raids, no walls."

Black said they began planning the protests weeks ago. The group describes itself on Facebook as a "direct action group" formed in response to the election of President Trump.

"We don't believe the country is safer when people are banned purely on their faith," said Black.

Protester Tim Murphy said, "You have an obligation to stand up. You have an obligation to non-violently disrupt business as usual and say, 'No, this is not right, this is not the country I want to live in, the direction we want to go in.'"

Among the arrested were students, teachers, doctors, professionals and other retirees.

The NYPD and Secret Service have beefed up security at Trump Tower since the president's election, but the atrium remains open to the public.

___

The Associated Press contributed to this story.