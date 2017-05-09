Trump Weighs Sending Up to 5,000 More Troops to Afghanistan | NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Trump Weighs Sending Up to 5,000 More Troops to Afghanistan

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice said Tuesday on the "Today" show that Trump must explain the strategy behind increasing troop levels

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    President Trump meets with National Security Advisor HR McMaster. Scott McGrew reports.

    (Published 12 minutes ago)

    The Trump administration is weighing whether to send as many as 5,000 more troops to fight in Afghanistan, a military official told NBC News.

    President Donald Trump is still deciding on a variety of options U.S. military leaders are providing him with, according to senior administration officials.

    Video Shows Achin, Afghanistan, Where US Battles ISIS

    [NATL-DGO] Video Shows Achin, Afghanistan, Where US Battles ISIS

    This video, provided by local Afghan police to the U.S. military, shows the site where the U.S. Forces - Afghanistan conducted a strike against an ISIS-K complex in Achin District, Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan, on April 14, 2017.

    The strike was part of the U.S. campaign to destroy ISIS-K in Afghanistan in 2017.

    The 11-ton munition used, the GBU-43, is designed to destroy caves and tunnels, which ISIS-K had been using to move around the battle field and protect themselves from attacks from Afghan and U.S. Forces.
     

    (Published Thursday, April 27, 2017)

    The U.S. currently has about 8,400 troops in Afghanistan, part of America's longest war. The Washington Post first reported that the administration was considering adding at least 3,000 troops, with the U.S. asking other NATO nations to match.

    Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice said Tuesday on the "Today" show that Trump must explain the strategy behind increasing troop levels: "It doesn't make sense to increase troop strength to keep doing the same thing."

    Get More at NBC News
    Published 24 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices