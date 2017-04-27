2 Members of US Military Die in Afghanistan ISIS Operation

This video, provided by local Afghan police to the U.S. military, shows the site where the U.S. Forces - Afghanistan conducted a strike against an ISIS-K complex in Achin District, Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan, on April 14, 2017.

The strike was part of the U.S. campaign to destroy ISIS-K in Afghanistan in 2017.

The 11-ton munition used, the GBU-43, is designed to destroy caves and tunnels, which ISIS-K had been using to move around the battle field and protect themselves from attacks from Afghan and U.S. Forces.



