Secretary of State Rex Tillerson urged calm and said Americans should have "no concerns" after North Korea and President Donald Trump traded fiery threats, insisting Wednesday he doesn't believe there is "any imminent threat." (Published Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017)

The CIA and other key U.S. intelligence agencies agree with the Defense Intelligence Agency's previously reported assessment that North Korea is now able to miniaturize a nuclear weapon so it can be placed atop a ballistic missile, U.S. officials told NBC News.

Soon after the news that North Korea passed the milestone toward achieving a nuclear-armed ICBM broke Tuesday in The Washington Post, President Donald Trump said the U.S. would respond to new threats with "fire and fury." North Korea has continued to make threats, specifically about attacking the U.S. territory of Guam

It had been unclear whether other agencies had signed onto the Defense Intelligence Agency's determination earlier this week, and some observers noted that the Pentagon-based analysts have in the past generously estimated the capacity of some opposing militaries.

But U.S. officials tell NBC News that other agencies, including the CIA and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, agree with the assessment.



Trump Threatens North Korea With 'Fire and Fury'