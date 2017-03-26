Internet Erupts After United Airlines Boots Girls for Wearing Leggings | NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Internet Erupts After United Airlines Boots Girls for Wearing Leggings

The two girls denied entry were flying as "pass travelers," meaning they were relatives or friends of an United Airlines employee

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images
    SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JUNE 10: A United Airlines plane sits on the tarmac at San Francisco International Airport on June 10, 2015 in San Francisco, California. The Environmental Protection Agency is taking the first steps to start the process of regulating greenhouse gas emissions from airplane exhaust. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

    United Airlines is facing backlash from customers after two girls wearing leggings were denied entry onto a flight because a gate agent deemed their attire improper, NBC News reported.

    Shannon Watts said she was waiting to board a plane to Mexico for vacation when she overheard a female gate agent deny entry to a young girl wearing gray leggings and saying "I don't make the rules, I just enforce them."

    The girl, who Watts said was about 10 or 11-years-old, had a dress in her backpack to put over leggings and was eventually allowed onto the flight. Two other female passengers who did not have a change of clothes were also denied entry, she said.

    Defending the decision on Twitter, United Airlines initially cited a rule in the company's Contract of Carriage which states the company can refuse transport to "passengers who are barefoot or not properly clothed" and that it is "left to the discretion of the agents."

    Get More at NBC News
    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 26 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices