Waiter Fired After Asking Customer for Proof of Residency

A woman says she and her friends were asked for "proof of residency" when they sat down to dine at a Huntington Beach cafe. John Cádiz Klemack reports for the NBC4 News at 5 Tuesday, March 14, 2017.

A waiter at a Southern California restaurant was fired after patrons say they were asked to show "proof of residency" before serving the group.

Diana Carrillo, 23, said she had often gone to Saint Marc, a pub-café in the Paradise Shopping Center on Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach, many times before but after her experience on a Saturday night, she doesn't think she will ever go back.

Carrillo said she was dining with her sister and two other friends at the Huntington Beach eatery when they asked to order some drinks. Their waiter allegedly asked them to show proof of residency.

When they asked him to explain what he meant, he replied that he needed to make sure they were legally allowed to be there, according to her account.

That led to a complaint to the manager where Carrillo said the manager called the waiter "one of their best" and offered to seat them in another section.

They declined and left.

"At this point, it's more about bringing light to the issue. I feel like this is something we're leaning toward, that every time you go to a restaurant they're going to ask for your proof of residency or just because you speak Spanish, or anyone else if they're speaking a different language, they think it's OK to ask for proof of residency. And that's not okay," the Irvine resident said.

Tuesday afternoon, the restaurant said they fired the employees involved.

After Carrillo posted about her experience on Yelp, the restaurant took to Facebook to respond:

"We are deeply saddened by this guest's experience and have made the decision to terminate the employees in question. This type of behavior is not representative of the Saint Marc brand and it will not be tolerated. We have established our restaurant in a wonderfully diverse community and intend to uphold our standards of universal acceptance."

A restaurant spokesperson said they'd like for Carrillo and her friends to come back and have a face-to-face conversation about what happened.

She said she'd only be willing to do that if Saint Marc is willing to turn that into a larger community conversation.