Video Shows Deer Crash Through Texas Family's Glass Door

A McKinney family recently sat down for dinner only to be interrupted by an uninvited guest. WARNING: Video contains graphic language.

A Texas family had just sat down for dinner when an unvited guest burst through the front door of their McKinney home.

And it was all caught on camera.

Jeffrey Stubbe, who lives in the Stonebridge Ranch neighborhood, told NBC DFW his family was getting ready to have dinner when a deer bolted through their front door.

"This deer comes crashing through the storm door and right into our living room, leaving blood all over our floor and traumatizing my 11-year-old. Crazy!" Stubbe said in an email to NBC DFW.

After a short stumble, the deer eventually made its way back toward the front door and escaped, leaving behind one startled family and a terrified dog.

Stubbe said a responding police officer told him several other neighbors had recently called animal control. He later learned animal control officers secured the deer.

"We've lived here for 13 years and have never seen a deer," Stubbe said. "We've seen bobcats and coyotes, but never a deer."

"Absolutely the most bizarre occurrence ever!!"

