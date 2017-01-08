In this June 30, 2016, file photo, Defense Secretary Ash Carter speaks during a news conference at the Pentagon. Defense and foreign ministers from more than 30 nations are gathering in Washington to plan the next steps in the fight against the Islamic State.

Defense Secretary Ash Carter on Sunday said the U.S. hasn't done enough to help veterans deal with post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental issues, following an airport shooting in which the attacker was a veteran that may have suffered from the illness, NBC News reported.

"No — we keep learning more about how to deal with this kind of illness, we're gonna learn more and we have to do more absolutely," he said when asked on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday morning.

Carter said PTSD — "the so-called invisible wounds of war — are something we do take seriously and we have to take seriously."