White Nationalist Accused of UVa. Attack Turns Self In

University of Virginia police say Christopher Cantwell of Keene, New Hampshire, is wanted on three felony charges

    A white nationalist rally turned violent in Charlottesville, Virginia on Aug. 12.

    (Published Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017)

    Christopher Cantwell, the white nationalist wanted on three felony charges for allegedly committing violent acts during protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, earlier this month, has turned himself in to the Lynchburg, Virginia, police.

    A statement from the University of Virginia Police Department said the university was notified late Wednesday afternoon that Cantwell had surrendered to authorities. Cantwell, of Keene, New Hampshire, was being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Lynchburg pending transport to Charlottesville.

    This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

