Wife of Orlando Mass Shooting Gunman Arrested

The profile picture from the Facebook Page for Noor Zahi Salman aka Noor Mateen, identifed by a friend as the wife of the shooter.

The wife of Orlando mass shooting gunman Omar Mateen has been arrested in the San Francisco Bay Area, an FBI spokesman confirmed to NBC News.

The New York Times first reported, citing a law enforcement official, that Noor Salman was arrested at her home outside of San Francisco in connection with the June 2016 attack at at the Pulse nightclub. The Times' source said she was charged with obstruction.

Forty-nine people were killed and 53 wounded in the attack at the Orlando gay nightclub.

Mateen was killed in a firefight with police.

Salman's parents live in Rodeo, California, and the FBI has previously visited that location to interview her, NBC News reported.

The case is being handled by the U.S. Central District Court in Florida.