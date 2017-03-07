Wikileaks Publishes Thousands of Alleged CIA Documents

WikiLeaks began publishing thousands of documents Tuesday that it says come from the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency.
The leak, part of a new series of leaks, according to Wikileaks, comprises 8,761 documents and files from a high-security network inside the CIA's Center for Cyber Intelligence in Langley, Virginia.
"Vault 7" by Wikileaks, it is the largest ever publication of confidential documents of the intelligence agency.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Published 8 minutes ago