Wikileaks Publishes Thousands of Alleged CIA Documents

WikiLeaks began publishing thousands of documents Tuesday that it says come from the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency.

The leak, part of a new series of leaks, according to Wikileaks, comprises 8,761 documents and files from a high-security network inside the CIA's Center for Cyber Intelligence in Langley, Virginia.

"Vault 7" by Wikileaks, it is the largest ever publication of confidential documents of the intelligence agency.

