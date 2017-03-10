Winter Wallop Targets 39M From Ohio to Cape Cod | NBC Bay Area
Winter Wallop Targets 39M From Ohio to Cape Cod

Possible record lows could follow into the weekend

    AP
    A morning commuter exits a subway station at Vesey Street in front of One World Trade Center in lower Manhattan as snow falls Friday, March 10, 2017, in New York.

    About 39 million people from eastern Ohio to Cape Cod, Massachusetts, were under a winter weather alert on Friday, NBC News reported.

    New York City was set to get up to three inches, while the Cape Cod area faced up to eight inches.

    Possible record lows could follow into the weekend. Saturday morning's wind chill could make it feel like 7 degrees in New York, 12 degrees in Washington, D.C., and minus 3 degrees in Boston, according to The Weather Channel's meteorologist Ari Sarsalari.

