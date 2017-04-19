In this undated photo released by the Southern Poverty Law Center's Dan Chung, Tanya Gersh poses for a photo. Gersh, a Montana real estate agent sued the founder of a neo-Nazi website on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, saying the publisher orchestrated an anti-Semitic "campaign of terror" that bombarded the woman and her family with hateful messages from anonymous internet trolls. The trolling campaign started in December 2016, after Daily Stormer founder Andrew Anglin published the family's personal information, including the 12-year-old's Twitter handle and photo.

A Jewish real estate agent in Whitefish, Montana, joined with the Southern Poverty Law Center to sue the founder of a neo-Nazi website who allegedly incited an anti-Semitic "troll storm" against her family.

Tanya Gersh said in her lawsuit that The Daily Stormer blogger Andrew Anglin urged his followers to send hateful messages to her, her husband and 12-year-old son.

"My friends used to joke that I was the happiest girl on the planet," Gersh told NBC News. "Overnight, my life was stolen from me. I'm in trauma therapy and the safe world I lived in inside my beautiful mountain town was changed for me."

Anglin allegedly targeted Gersh after Sherry Spencer, the mother of white nationalist Richard Spencer claimed the real estate agent tried to extort her in order to profit from a real estate transaction.

Anglin and Spencer did not respond to request for comment from NBC News.