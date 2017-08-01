'Bidi Bidi Baby': Meet the World’s Tiniest Selena Fan

This "Bidi Bidi Baby" is going viral after starring in a photo shoot themed around Tejano pop star Selena.

The baby, Natalia Gallegos, is just 15 days old in the photo and dressed up with a sparkly brimmed hat, lipstick-stained microphone and white rose, resembling a miniature version of the late singer.

Texas-based newborn photographer Sofi Guerra said that the baby's mother immediately noticed a tiny replica of Selena's hat among the photo props when she came for the shoot.

That's when Guerra knew that the woman's daughter was the right baby to dress up as Selena. It was a picture she had wanted to take for a while.

"I knew this photo was different," Guerra said. "But I didn't realize the magnitude of how many people would fall in love with it."

After Guerra shared the post on Facebook, it became a social media sensation. Selena's sister, Suzette Quintanilla, found the photo and posted it to her Facebook page where it got more than 12,000 reactions and hundreds of shares.

Selena Remembered 22 Years After Death

Guerra thinks that it's the detail of the photo that made it so popular. When Guerra ordered the microphone, she made sure that it was designed to be stained with red lipstick, just like Selena's microphone often was.

She also made the felt hat by hand, personally attaching more than 200 Swarovski crystals to its brim.

"That's what Selena used to do. She would be finishing her hats before she went onstage," Guerra said.

Both Selena super fans, Guerra and the baby's mother, Helen Gallegos, said that they saw the picture as a sign that the Mexican-American singer's legacy would live on in the next generation.

Helen Gallegos was in the fourth grade and already a huge fan of Selena when the singer was shot and killed in 1995. She recalled crying for a week straight.

"When I see the picture it makes me feel good that after all these years I haven't forgotten about her," Gallegos said. "I'm glad I have daughters that will grow up knowing who she is and listening to her music."