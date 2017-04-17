'Chaos': Massive Brawl Shuts Down Chicago Carnival

A massive fight erupted at a carnival on Chicago's Far South Side Saturday night, shutting down the event and leaving at least one person injured. NBC 5's Chris Hush reports.

A massive brawl erupted at a carnival on Chicago's Far South Side Saturday night, shutting down the event and leaving at least one person injured.

The incident began around 7:30 p.m. at a carnival set up in the parking lot of the Marshfield Plaza shopping center in the city's Morgan Park neighborhood.

Officers responded to a "large disturbance" in the 11700 block of S. Marshfield Ave., according to Chicago police, who shut the carnival down.

At least 100 people were involved in the melee, which witnesses said involved mostly teenagers and spilled into nearby stores.

Fire officials said a 14-year-old boy was trampled and knocked unconscious during the brawl. He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Some people reported minor injuries but refused treatment at the scene, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The cause of the fight remains unknown, though witnesses said several groups got involved after a man flashed a gun.

"Chaos, I mean, some people just don't know how to act," said Kiki Shaheed. "It was just belligerent everywhere, people were running everywhere, some people was grabbing stuff and running out of stores and stuff."

Chicago police said Sunday that no arrests were made as they continue to investigate.