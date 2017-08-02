Minn. School Building Collapses After Possible Gas Explosion

An explosion at a Minnesota school Wednesday morning caused part of the building to collapse, with people possibly trapped inside as fire crews worked to extinguish the flames, fire officials said. (Published 25 minutes ago)

An explosion at a Minnesota school Wednesday morning caused part of the building to collapse, with people possibly trapped inside as fire crews worked to extinguish the flames, fire officials said.

The collapse took place at Minnehaha Academy in the 3100 block of West River Parkway, near the Mississippi River. Minnesota fire officials said in a tweet that a natural gas explosion was possibly the cause of the collapse, which left people trapped and possibly killed one person.

Fire officials initially said one person was dead but later said the fatality was not confirmed.

Police reported five people were transported to an area hospital and three others remained unaccounted for. The conditions of those transported were not immediately known. One person was also evaluated at the scene and released, authorities said.

NBC affiliate KARE 11 reported that school officials said all students have been accounted for.

Minnehaha officials informed their Facebook followers that a gas leak and explosion took place at the Upper School, but did not share more details on what took place or how many people were affected.



Crews were working to extinguish flames and rescue or search for anyone inside.

