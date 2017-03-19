Opposing Groups at Mosque Protest Find Common Ground, Have Lunch

Two groups of opposing protesters at a North Texas mosque ended up banding together and even sharing a meal after a third protest group began insulting some of the other protesters.

Two groups of opposing protesters at a North Texas mosque ended up banding together and even sharing a meal after a third protest group began insulting some of the other protesters.

The first group called themselves BAIR, Bureau of American Islamic Relations. They had previously announced plans to protest the Islamic Association of North Texas on Abrams Road in Richardson.

The group called their protest "Trump is Your President."

Members and supporters of the mosque then planned a counter-protest.

Rock Legend Chuck Berry Dies at 90

Singer, songwriter and guitarist Chuck Berry, whose electrifying songs helped usher in the rock 'n' roll era, has died, according to police in St. Charles, Missouri. Influenced by blues greats like T-Bone Walker and Muddy Waters, he shot to stardom with a showmanship and sound all his own. (Published Saturday, March 18, 2017)

But on Saturday, before the two opposing sides could voice their opinions with signs and words, a third group of protesters showed up.

The third group blocked members of BAIR from protesting and chanted, "No safe space for fascists."

'My Partner, My Partner!': EMT Run Over by Ambulance Thief

[WARNING: Video includes graphic language and may be considered troubling to some.] An EMT was run over by a stolen ambulance in the Bronx Thursday, and later died. A woman could be heard screaming and wailing "My partner, my partner!" (Published Friday, March 17, 2017)

The group of about 20 people called themselves the "Dallas Workers Front." They were dressed in all black, wore masks and many were armed with guns or pipes.

They hurled insults to the point that members of the mosque stepped in and asked the group to back off and allow BAIR the freedom to exercise their right to free speech.

"I believe they have the full right to protest," said Omair Siddiqi, a community activist and member of the mosque.

When that didn't work, the two opposing sides unexpectedly left the rowdy group behind and decided to share lunch together.

Bus Driver Aids Boy Wandering Alone Out in Cold

Surveillance video from the Milwaukee County Transit System shows how a bus driver aided a young boy who was wandering late at night this winter by bringing the child aboard the bus, providing her coat, and comforting him until police arrived. (Published Friday, March 17, 2017)

The two sides talked to one another at Halal Guys Restaurant.

"I want what's best for this society," said one member of the mosque. "I don't want terrorists coming in here."

One member of the mosque told members of BAIR that a number of Islamic scholars across the country condemn ISIS and don't believe they're following the principles of Islam.

"From what I've read, Jihad is a struggle," said David Wright of BAIR.

Apple Engineer Converts Used Van Into Mobile Laundromat, Offers Free Loads to Homeless

Ron Powers, a mechanical engineer at Apple, turned a used van into a mobile laundromat and made it available for free to the homeless of Santa Cruz, California. He said he spent many years focused on studying his faith and now spends his nights and weekends living it. "I wanted to restore dignity to people. I wanted to improve health," Powers said of his "Loads of Love" program. (Published Friday, March 17, 2017)

They found common ground and a common enemy.

"When these terrorists see this they hate it," said a Muslim man. "They despise that we get to sit together and we can have a conversation."

Amtrak Train Blasts Waiting Commuters With Snow

An Amtrak train blasted commuters on the platform at Rhinecliff station with snow Wednesday. The person who shot this video tells News 4 he was waiting for the train to Penn Station Wednesday morning and standing on the far end of the platform. The train overshot the station a bit, showering passengers with snow. Read more here. (Courtesy: Craig Oleszewski) (Published Thursday, March 16, 2017)

The lunch lasted two hours.

"The lunch was amazing," Siddiqi said.

Passenger Injured After Headphones Explode Midflight

A woman suffered burns to her hands and face after batteries on her headset caught on fire mid-flight from Beijing to Melbourne, according to Australian officials. (Published Wednesday, March 15, 2017)

"I've wanted to speak with them for two years now," said Wright. "It's just stuff I already knew, but now we're talking and there's a dialog."

Siddiqi said he wanted people to take away from the lunch that "love will win and hate doesn't belong anywhere in any community."

The dialogue was so positive that both groups told NBC 5 they will now plan a march together against ISIS.

This is not the first time BAIR has protested outside of the mosque.

A member told NBC 5 another demonstration was already in the works, but members will meet and discuss whether to move forward or cancel the demonstration.