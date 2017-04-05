President Donald Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon was removed from the National Security Council on Wednesday. Bannon has only attended one NSC meeting. A White House official says Bannon was placed on the council as a check to former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, who resigned in February.

A White House official told NBC News that Bannon was originally placed on the NSC's Principals' Committee as a "check against Michael Flynn," Trump's former national security adviser.

Flynn resigned in February after it was revealed he misled Vice President Mike Pence about a conversation he had with Russia's ambassador prior to Trump's inauguration.

The White House official said Bannon was no longer needed in his role on the council after Flynn resigned. An aide said Bannon had only attended one National Security Council meeting since he began his role.