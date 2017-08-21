The War in Afghanistan: By the Numbers

A massive explosion just days into the holy month of Ramadan killed 90 people and wounded hundreds more in a diplomatic area of Afghanistan’s capital Wednesday. No group has yet claimed responsibility. (Published Wednesday, May 31, 2017)

On Monday night, in his first prime-time White House address, President Donald Trump is set to brief the country about the “path forward” in the U.S.’s ongoing war in Afghanistan.

The 16-year conflict has cost thousands of lives and billions of dollars, as NBC News reports, and it has now spread across three presidential administrations.

Then-President Barack Obama ended the combat mission “Operation Enduring Freedom” in 2014, but the two countries eventually agreed that the U.S. would keep some troops in Afghanistan even after the combat mission concluded.

Here’s a look at some of the numbers tied to the U.S. military’s involvement in the war.

