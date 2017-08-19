WATCH: Protesters Descend on Boston to Oppose Rally

The controversial "Boston Free Speech" rally is scheduled to begin Saturday afternoon on Boston Common, and police are preparing for potential unrest.

More than 500 concrete barriers and cameras were set up by officers Saturday morning to help control what is expected to be thousands of people at the rally and a counter protest.

The rally has drawn criticism because several of its speakers, who have since dropped out, have ties to white nationalist groups.

A counter-protest is also scheduled, sparking concerns of crowd violence in light of the incidents in Charlottesville, Virginia, last weekend which resulted in several injuries and one death.

"We intend to police this event as discreetly as possible and not to interfere with anyone's rights," said Boston Police Commissioner William Evans. "But, believe me, we are not going to let anything happen."

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh urged anyone not attending the events to stay clear of the area.

"But, if you're coming, don't bring weapons of any kind," said Walsh. "Any signs on sticks ... and know that any bag you bring may be subject to search."

Counter-protesters began their efforts just after 9:30 a.m. ahead of the noon rally. A speaker asked white people who came to be mindful of their presence, and asked them to be "buffers" between people of color and police.

MBTA officials announced Saturday morning that it will be closing the Park Street and Boylston Street stations at noon for public safety reasons. The stations will reopen when crowds from the rally subside.

Boston police are also asking attendees to call 911 if they "see anything of concern."

