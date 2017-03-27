FILE - House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, right, and ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff speak to the media about the Committee's investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election at the U.S. Capitol on March 15, 2017, in Washington, D.C.

After news emerged of a secret White House meeting attended by the chairman of the House committee investigating Russia's interference in the 2016 election, the committee's top Democrat has called for Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., to recuse himself from investigations involving President Donald Trump's campaign and transition team.

As NBC News reports, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said Monday that it's "not a recommendation I make lightly."

"I believe the public cannot have the necessary confidence that matters involving the President's campaign or transition team can be objectively investigated or overseen by the Chairman," Schiff said in a statement.

The call comes amid news that Nunes went to the White House the day before he made the explosive claim that Trump and his associates may have been "incidentally" swept up in foreign surveillance by American spy agencies.