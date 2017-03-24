'Pizza' Hoax Shooter Pleads Guilty to Gun Charges

A man who police said was motivated by false internet rumors to fire an assault weapon inside a Washington, D.C., pizzeria pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge and a D.C. assault charge Friday.
Edgar Maddison Welch faces 18 to 60 months in prison for assault with a dangerous weapon and 18 to 24 months for interstate transportation of a firearm. He will remain in custody until sentencing.
Welch fired multiple shots inside Comet Ping Pong on Dec. 4 after driving from North Carolina to investigate a conspiracy theory about Democrats harboring child sex slaves, authorities said.
Prosecutors dropped a third charge of possessing a firearm during a crime of violence.
Published 10 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago