FBI Director James Comey asked Justice Department officials to publicly reject President Donald Trump's claims that former President Barack Obama ordered the wiretapping of Trump Tower, the New York Times reported Sunday. A senior U.S. official confirmed the newspaper's reporting to NBC News.

The Times reported that Comey requested that the Department of Justice publicly rebut the president's allegations — which he posted on Twitter without evidence — because the claims are untrue and suggest the FBI broke the law. Comey's appeal pits him against the president.

Despite the president's assertions, NBC News has found no evidence that would support his claims and it has been flatly dismissed by the past administration.