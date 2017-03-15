Congress Will 'Flex Muscle' Over Wiretapping Claim: Graham

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham speaks at the 2016 Concordia Summit—Day 1 at Grand Hyatt New York on September 19, 2016 in New York City.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham — frustrated by the lack of answers from the FBI and White House — vowed Wednesday that Congress would "flex its muscle" to determine whether a warrant was ever issued by the Obama administration to wiretap the Trump campaign, NBC News reported.

FBI Director James Comey was given a deadline of Wednesday by Graham and his Judiciary Committee colleague Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse to confirm whether an active probe exists into alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Moscow.

A bipartisan hearing is also being held Wednesday by the Senate Judiciary Committee's crime-and-terrorism subcommittee to start an inquiry into whether Russia meddled in last November's election.

