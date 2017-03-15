Congress Will 'Flex Muscle' Over Wiretapping Claim: Graham | NBC Bay Area
Congress Will 'Flex Muscle' Over Wiretapping Claim: Graham

The FBI director was given a deadline of Wednesday by Graham to confirm whether an active probe exists into alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Moscow

    South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham speaks at the 2016 Concordia Summit—Day 1 at Grand Hyatt New York on September 19, 2016 in New York City.

    Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham — frustrated by the lack of answers from the FBI and White House — vowed Wednesday that Congress would "flex its muscle" to determine whether a warrant was ever issued by the Obama administration to wiretap the Trump campaign, NBC News reported.

    FBI Director James Comey was given a deadline of Wednesday by Graham and his Judiciary Committee colleague Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse to confirm whether an active probe exists into alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Moscow.

    A bipartisan hearing is also being held Wednesday by the Senate Judiciary Committee's crime-and-terrorism subcommittee to start an inquiry into whether Russia meddled in last November's election.

