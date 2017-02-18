DNC Race Shakeup: Ray Buckley to Exit, Endorse Keith Ellison

In this Dec. 2, 2016 file photo, Ray Buckley, right, chair of the Democratic Party of New Hampshire, addresses a forum on the future of the party during a session of the Association of State Democratic Chairs in Denver.

In the biggest shakeup of the Democratic leadership race in months, New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley plans to drop his bid to be the party's national chairman and throw his support behind Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison, NBC News reported.

With just a week left before Democratic National Committee members gather in Atlanta to cast their ballots, the move could have far-reaching consequences both for the election and the future of the party.

"While it was a tremendous honor to run for DNC Chair over the past few months, I am proud to throw my support behind Keith so we can ensure that the next Chair of the DNC is dedicated to investing in and strengthening state parties and ensuring that the DNC is an accountable organization," Buckley said in a statement. "As I've talked to the DNC membership, it's clear Keith has widespread support, and I know as our next DNC Chair Keith will successfully unite and grow our party."