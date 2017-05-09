Democratic members of Congress on Tuesday called for the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate any ties between President Donald Trump and Russia.

The members of the Senate and House were responding to Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey earlier in the day.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York called on the deputy attorney general to appoint a special prosecutor.

Said Schumer: "This investigation must be run as far away as possible" from the president.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumental of Connecticut tweeted that the firing of Comey "compromises investigation of White House ties to Russians – no doubt now special prosecutor is necessary."

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, meanwhile, said the firing "raises the critical question as to whether the FBI investigation of Russian interference in the last presidential campaign will continue and as to whether the investigation of any collusion or involvement by the Trump campaign will also be investigated by the FBI. Any attempt to stop or undermine this FBI investigation would raise grave constitutional issues."

"Under these circumstances, I renew my call for an independent counsel and a special commission to fully investigate the Russian interference. We await clarification by the White House as soon as possible as to whether this investigation will continue and whether it will have a credible leader so that we know it will have a just outcome.”

U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont said Trump's firing of Comey is "nothing less than Nixonian."

Leahy called Trump's justification for the firing — that Comey had treated Hillary Clinton unfairly in his investigation of her use of a private email server — "absurd."

"The President in fact celebrated the Director’s egregious mistakes in that investigation. That fig leaf explanation seeks to cover the undeniable truth: The President has removed the sitting FBI Director in the midst of one of the most critical national security investigations in the history of our country — one that implicates senior officials in the Trump campaign and administration," Leahy said.

He said that "this cascading situation demands the prompt appointment of an independent Special Counsel to pick up the pieces of these investigations."

U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey, both of Massachusetts, called for the appointment of an independent prosecutor to investigate possible ties between Trump and Russia.



U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio tweeted, "Now more than ever, we need an independent investigation into Russian ties to ensure American people can have full confidence in findings."

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warren of Virginia said "the only way this administration can begin to demonstrate a commitment to the rule of law, which has so far been sorely lacking, is to cooperate fully with the ongoing congressional investigations and to support the appointment of an independent special counsel."

U.S. Rep. Alcee L. Hastings of Florida said Comey's firing "cries out for a special prosecutor. Up until the moment of his dismissal, Director Comey was actively investigating President Donald John Trumps’ connection to Russian interference in the 2016 election. The American people deserve to know why Director Comey was fired without reason and Donald Trump needs to explain himself immediately.”

U.S. Rep. Frederica S. Wilson of Florida said “this abrupt action raises many serious questions and is further proof that an independent prosecutor should be named to head the Russia investigation – and could make the possibility of such an appointment more likely."



Many Congress members quickly took to social media expressing agreement about the need for an independent probe.





