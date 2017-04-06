House Russia Probe Getting New Leader Amid Controversy

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes faced criticism from Democratic lawmakers after he was found to have met an unnamed source a day before he told President Trump and the press that Trump Tower may have gotten caught up in United States surveillance efforts during the transition period.

A new congressman will take charge of the embattled House investigation into Russia's alleged meddling in the U.S. election as Rep. Devin Nunes, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, is temporarily stepping aside.

Nunes, R-Calif., said in a statement Thursday that he believes it's in the best interests of the committee and Congress for him to do so. The move comes weeks after he generated accusations that the investigation was biased when he took information — later revealed to be acquired on White House grounds — directly to President Donald Trump without sharing it with colleagues on the committee.

Nunes called charges filed against him with the Office of Congressional Ethics "false and politically motivated."

"Despite the baselessness of the charges, I believe it is in the best interests of the House Intelligence Committee and Congress for me to have Representative Mike Conaway ... temporarily take charge of the Committee's Russia investigation while the House Ethics Committee looks into this matter," he said in the statement.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said that he supports the decision and that Nunes continues to have his trust.

"I know he is eager to demonstrate to the Ethics Committee that he has followed all proper guidelines and laws. In the meantime, it is clear that this process would be a distraction for the House Intelligence Committee's investigation into Russian interference in our election," Ryan said.

The ranking Democrat on the committee, Adam Schiff, D-Calif., called Nunes sharing information with the White House "gravely concerning" and argued that Nunes' actions show the need for an independent investigation into the alleged meddling, which is also the subject of a Senate investigation and an FBI counterintelligence investigation.

Nunes remains the chairman of the committee. Republican congressman Trey Gowdy and Tom Rooney will help Conaway lead the Russia investigation.

