Unisex signs hang outside bathrooms at Toast Paninoteca on May 10, 2016 in Durham, North Carolina.

LGBT-rights advocates fear the Trump administration may soon overturn recent federal guidance protecting transgender students, according to NBC News, which has obtained a purported draft copy of a letter rescinding that guidance.

The Obama-era guidance, sent to schools by the Department of Education and the Justice Department's Office of Civil Rights in May, directed public schools to allow students to use bathrooms and other sex-segregated facilities that match their gender identity.

The "Dear Colleague" letter, dated February 2017, would allow states to individually interpret whether Title IX's federal student protections include transgender students. Doing so could make it more difficult for transgender students to access restrooms, locker rooms and other facilities that correspond to their gender identity and presentation rather than biological sex at birth.

Multiple requests from NBC News to both the Department of Education and the Justice Department's Office of Civil Rights did not result in official comment.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer, asked Wednesday about reports the government would issue new guidance, said that more information would come out later in the day but the president is a “firm believer in state's rights."