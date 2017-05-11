Experts: Trump’s Alleged Conversations With Comey Improper

This Aug. 20, 2014, file photo shows FBI Director James Comey speaking at a news conference at the Denver FBI Field Office. Comey was fired by President Donald Trump this week.

Legal experts say President Donald Trump’s statement that he had conversations with former FBI Director James Comey regarding the bureau’s Russia investigation could be improper, NBC News reported.

Former federal prosecutors and government ethics experts said the pair should never discuss pending investigations — at least in the manner Trump described during an interview Thursday with NBC News’ Lester Holt. Experts say the alleged conversations raise concerns about potential intimidation and conflicts of interest.

Trump: I Was Going to Fire Comey 'Regardless of Recommendation'

In an exclusive interview with NBC's Lester Holt, President Donald Trump claims that he was going to fire former FBI director James Comey regardless of recommendations to do so, claiming responsibility for an action that sparked instant outrage with most Democratic and some Republican lawmakers. Acting FBI director Andrew McCabe says the Russia probe is still ongoing. (Published 2 hours ago)

Trump told NBC News he spoke with Comey on three occasions, during which the former director told him he was not under investigation as part of the agency’s probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.