'Obamacare Lie' or 'It's a Trap': Health Care Battle Rages on Twitter

President Donald Trump may have a second chance to repeal and replace Obamacare after two key Republican lawmakers announced support for the bill. Rep. Fred Upton (R-Michigan) and Rep. Billy Long (R-Missouri) both left an Oval Office meeting in support of the bill, after both came out against the bill this week.

As the House voted Thursday on repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, President Donald Trump and legislators took to Twitter to argue their case up to the final moments.

Trump mocked "Obamacare," Democrats and independents mocked the GOP's replacement bill and some Republicans urged caution over a bill that could not win enough support last month to get a vote. That failure was a major defeat for Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan and exposed divisions among the GOP on how to handle a health care law that had grown popular among many in their districts.

But on Thursday, Republicans were confident that modifications made to the replacement, the American Health Care Act, were enough to pass the bill, which passed by a four-vote margin.

