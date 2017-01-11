Former British Spy Christopher Steele Prepared Explosive Trump Memo | NBC Bay Area
NBC_OTS_BAY1

Former British Spy Christopher Steele Prepared Explosive Trump Memo

The memo was originally generated on behalf of Trump's Republican opponents

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Seth Wenig/AP
    President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in New York.

    An explosive 35-page memo on Donald Trump's relationship with Russia, which contains unverified allegations and which Trump called a "complete fabrication," was written by a former British intelligence officer working for Orbis Business Intelligence, Ltd., two people familiar with the matter told NBC News.

    Separately, Rohit Kachroo, security editor for NBC News British partner ITV News, reported that his name is Christopher David Steele, a former officer with MI6 who was posted to Moscow in 1990.

    The memo was originally generated on behalf of Republican opponents of Trump but was later shopped to the media by Democrats.

    Orbis director Christopher Burrows told the Wall Street Journal he wouldn't "confirm or deny" that Orbis had produced the report, and a neighbor of Steele's told the newspaper he would be away for a few days.

    Get More at NBC News
    Published 2 hours ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices