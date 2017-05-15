Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks onstage at the Ms. Foundation for Women 2017 Gloria Awards Gala & After Party at Capitale on May 3, 2017 in New York City.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton returned to politics Monday with the launch of Onward Together, an organization dedicated to advancing "progressive values."

"We're launching Onward Together to encourage people to get involved, organize, and even run for office," she tweeted.

According to the website: "Onward Together is dedicated to advancing the vision that earned nearly 66 million votes in the last election. By encouraging people to organize, get involved, and run for office, Onward Together will advance progressive values and work to build a brighter future for generations to come."

Clinton, a Democrat who lost to President Donald Trump in last year's general election, also tweeted: "This year hasn't been what I envisioned, but I know what I'm still fighting for: a kinder, big-hearted, inclusive America. Onward!