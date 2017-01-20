Inaugural Words: America, Country, People, Carnage

America. Country. People. These were the most commonly used words by President Donald Trump in his inaugural address on Friday.

Trump used either "America" or "American" 33 times in his speech, in which he spoke of the problems that have plagued the country in recent years, and promised to fix them. He said "country" 11 times and "people" 10 times.

Those three words have been used in nearly every inaugural speech in the country's history, according to a database of the speeches compiled by the Washington Post. But Trump also had at least one unusual word choice: "Carnage."

"But for too many of our citizens, a different reality exists: mothers and children trapped in poverty in our inner cities; rusted out factories scattered like tombstones across the landscape of our nation; an education system flush with cash, but which leaves our young and beautiful students deprived of all knowledge; and the crime and the gangs and the drugs that have stolen too many lives and robbed our country of so much unrealized potential," he said.

Trump: ‘We Will Get the Job Done’

"This American carnage stops right here and stops right now," Trump added.

According to the Post, this was the first time "carnage" was used in an inaugural address.