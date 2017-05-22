Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued a warning to sanctuary cities in a Monday White House briefing, threatening to pull federal funding for states and cities that do not follow federal code on illegal immigration.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Monday that local governments refusing to cooperate in deporting convicted criminals risk losing their Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security grant money, NBC News reported.

Sessions issued a memo in response to an executive order issued by President Trump in late January directing the attorney general and the secretary of Homeland Security to ensure that sanctuary cities will not be eligible to receive federal funds.

Trump: I Never Mentioned Israel

President Donald Trump on Monday said he "never mentioned the word or the name Israel" during his recent meeting with Russian diplomats. Trump has been accused of divulging sensitive information to those officials. Trump's comments came during a news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Published 5 hours ago)

A federal judge last month issued a nationwide injunction on enforcing that part of the executive order after San Francisco said it could lose all its federal grant money.

But in his memo, Sessions said the order "will be applied solely to federal grants administered by the Department of Justice or the Department of Homeland Security, and not to other sources of federal funding."