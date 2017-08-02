Kelly Calls Sessions to Assure AG Position is Safe: Source

President Donald Trump's slipping confidence in Attorney General Jeff Sessions was on full display on Tuesday, after he took the opportunity to double down on his criticism of Sessions' decision to recuse himself from the Russian investigation. (Published Tuesday, July 25, 2017)

New White House chief of staff John Kelly recently called Attorney General Jeff Sessions to assure him that he is safe in his job, a source familiar with the call confirmed to NBC News.

Kelly told Sessions on Saturday that the White House was supportive of his work and wanted him to remain the attorney general. The Associated Press was the first to report the call.

President Donald Trump has publicly criticized Sessions recently over his decision to recuse himself from Russia-related investigation.

In an interview on Fox News, Sessions said the criticism was "kind of hurtful" but that he intends to stay in the job as desired by Trump.

